Local business owner calls for change amid spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans

News

A local restaurant owner is calling on unity after an on-going string of attacks targeting Asian-American communities nationwide. The racial hate crimes are something that has increased nationwide as the pandemic continues.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero has more on the push to bring attention to the rise in unprovoked attacks on the Asian community.

“Its shocking to me that it has gotten to this point but what’s more shocking is that you feel so alone," said Tai Spendly, chef and owner of Rooster and The Pig.

For much of the pandemic, Tai Spendly, explained that he's had to endure Anti-Asian rhetoric from customers.

“But you know who’s fault of this is its the Chinese, the Chinese created this virus," said Spendly. "I would hear this often and one time I wasn’t really having it."

But this wasn’t the worst part. Spendly has a sign outside that reads

“why you no wait here?”

It was inspired by his Vietnamese mother that has also been vandalized.

He added that there’s been online comments too— from people wanting to know the race of workers at his restaurant.

“I don’t know if anybody there is Asian," said Spendly. "I was hurt a little bit like whats the big deal.”

Spendly’s story is just one of many describing recent racism against Asian-Americans during the pandemic.

A wave of violence nationwide — frightening video of an assault on an Asian American woman in New York and shooting rampage that took the lives of eight people, six of them Asian women. The attack drawing new attention to a wave of hate crimes since the start of the pandemic.

“The reason for that increase is most likely because of COVID and more important than that you had some prominent media officials and the former President of the United States calling it various things like a 'China virus' or the 'kung flu' and that cemented in many people's minds," said Karthick Ramakrishnan, Public Policy professor at UC Riverside.

Professor Ramakrishnan said the solution starts with open dialogue among one another.

“It's important, not only to stop the hate, but to actively invest in communities so that they have the resources to help," said Ramakrishnan. "I hate to say it, the love that they need, it's not just about stopping the hate, especially showing the love.”

A community — in pain after so much recent violence — hoping that the nation comes together to combat racism.

The City of Palm Desert has also taken a stand — tweeting they will not tolerate prejudice --racism or hatred towards any groups in our community.