Graduating medical students matched with Eisenhower Health residency programs

Graduating medical school students matched up with residency programs at hospitals across the country today, including Eisenhower Health.

It happened virtually and through the national residency matching program. Eisenhower Health officials said their program matched 100-percent today.

Usually hospitals would offer in-person tours to possible candidates beforehand but because of the pandemic, Eisenhower Health had to get creative. The hospital filmed virtual tours instead and added testimonials from current physician residents to their website.

"I'm super excited because I've been looking forward to this day a lot. We worked really hard to get here and I'm really excited to start my residency," said Michelle Narta, an incoming intern match with Eisenhower Health.

Hospital officials told News Channel 3 they received more applications this year than ever before.