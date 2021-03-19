SUV charred in Palm Springs crash into barricade

News

Police were investigating a high-speed collision that set an SUV on fire, the occupants of the vehicle fleeing the crash scene.

Palm Springs Police say a motorist was driving at a high rate of speed and collided with a barricade at the north dead-end of North Sunrise Way just before midnight Thursday.

Officers at the scene said the driver ran away, but was lucky to have made it out alive due to how bad the badly charred vehicle was damaged.

A neighbor says he heard the explosion while out walking.

"It's pretty crazy because people be drag racing and drifting out here," said Jonathan Ruvalcaba. "You can see the grounds there's a lot of skid marks out here," he added.

Police did not know how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the wreck but ask the public to call in any tips.