Dr. Geoffrey Leung appointed as Riverside County’s new public health officer

Riverside County Board of Supervisors appointed Dr. Geoffrey Leung as the county's new public health officer.

Leung will take over for Dr. Cameron Kaiser, who served in the position since Oct. 2013. There was no immediate reason for Kaiser being replaced, but a news release reveals he is no longer employed by the Riverside County, which was a decision made by county CEO Jeff Van Wagenen.

“I want to thank Dr. Kaiser for his tireless work throughout this pandemic in service to our residents, communities, county agencies, cities, school districts and many other groups,” said CEO Jeff Van Wagenen.

We have reached out to the county for more information on Kaiser's departure.

The change will officially go into effect today.

Leung previously served as the Chair of the County's Family Medicine Department, a position he held for nine years. Leung has also been leading the county’s Incident Management Team for the Riverside County vaccine rollout since December.

"He's been here reporting out for the last couple of months, so very well received, very knowledgeable, and we look forward to having him lead us out of this," said Board Chair Karen Spiegel.

The county health officer enforces county ordinances, as well as state and federal statutes pertaining to public health and sanitary matters within the unincorporated areas of the county, and within all cities in Riverside County.

