More than 1100 COVID vaccines to be administered at Thermal clinic

News

Over 1100 COVID vaccines will be administered at a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Desert Mirage High School in Thermal on Thursday.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic was put together through a partnership between the Desert Healthcare District, Rite Aid, and Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz.

Ruiz was out at the clinic administering vaccine shots to residents.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will have more on the clinic tonight at 6 p.m.