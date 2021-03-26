Parents react to CVUSD board’s decision to keep students at home for virtual learning

News

On Thursday night Coachella Valley Unified School District's board of education voted not to bring students back to the classroom by April 19. In the days leading up to the meeting, board president Joey Acuña told News Channel 3 nothing is was off the table; they were considering everything that would factor into keeping students home or having them return to a hybrid learning model.

The majority of CVUSD's students will remain in distance learning. The board left the door open on possibly returning at a later date, but did not mention when.

Parents were recently surveyed on whether they wanted their kids to return to the classroom. For those that did participate, a majority sided with maintaining the virtual learning model. Out of more than 17,000 survey participants, 74% preferred to stay in the distance learning model.

