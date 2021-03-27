Skip to Content
Local temple to celebrate pandemic passover virtually

Saturday marked the first day of Passover 2021. The week-long Jewish holiday commemorates the freedom of Hebrews in ancient Egypt.

"This is the age-old story about any people, whether they're Jewish, Christian, Muslim, African American, LGBTQ- it really is a universal story about wanting to just have your basic freedom, you're able to live your life you want to."

Despite loosened restrictions and an influx of vaccines being administered celebrations at Temple Isaiah in Palm Springs will be virtual.

Coming up at 6 p.m. we'll show you how the Jewish holiday celebration will look like.

