Desert Regional Medical Center celebrates as its coronavirus patient numbers plummet

Administrators at Desert Regional Medical Center are celebrating as the number of coronavirus patients in the Palm Springs hospital has dropped tremendously.

The medical center reported no COVID-19 patients in its intensive care unit on Wednesday.

The hospital's Chief Operating Officer, Mike Ditoro, said he believes social distancing and other health precautions are working.

Ditoro also cited the rise in vaccine shots in making a major difference in reducing the numbers of people sickened by the coronavirus.

The dramatic drop in patients prompted the Palm Springs Medical Center to ennact visitor policy changes.

Ditoro said, "We are following what the state is recommending. So every patient can have two visitors come in. We implemented that over a week ago so it's been a nice change for our patients. It really improves that caring environment."

Ditoro said the Desert Care Network is also planning community vaccine events at all three of its hospitals in the coming week.

