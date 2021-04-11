Tourists and locals drawn to scaled down Modernism Week 2021

News

Friday kicked off the valley's annual celebration of midcentury architecture, design, art and culture: Modernism Week. Both locals and tourists were in town to participate the scaled down version of the 11-day attraction, which consists of various events throughout the desert.

The celebration is normally held in February, but because of the pandemic it was pushed to April.

"It’s a little bit warmer in April than it is in February, but we’re so glad that we were able to reschedule our event," said Lisa Vossler Smith, Modernism Week Executive Director.

Vossler Smith was among dozens of people to attend an event fashion show at Temple Isaiah in Palm Springs.

