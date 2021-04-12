Learn about Palm Spring’s designated preserved historic sites at upcoming virtual symposium

News

Palm Springs is well known for its unique mid-century modern architecture. What might not be as well know are the efforts made to preserve our historic structures.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay spoke with the Palm Springs Historic Site Preservation Board on their efforts to educate the community through their upcoming symposium.

“The idea is to educate the community about the importance of preservation,” chair of the Palm Springs Historic Site Preservation Board Dick Burkett said.

The 6th annual "Preservation Matters" symposium will be held virtually this year on April 24.

“We’re opening the event this year with I think a very interesting topic that’s going to set the stage and that’s the rediscovery of Palm Springs," Burkett said.

Councilmember Lisa Middleton and former councilmember J.R. Roberts will kick-off presentations followed by 20 other presenters.

The topic this year is “restoration, rehabilitation, repurpose.”

“Then we move into the construction of the tramway," Burkett said. "This is really exciting because a lot of people don’t realize that every single piece of material was taken up there by helicopter," he added.

Attendees will hear from the son of the helicopter pilot and Stephen Nichols whose family provided the land for the tram’s valley station.

“I think another exciting thing our attendees will really enjoy this year is a virtual tour of the residence we’re sitting at right now which is known as the Shea residence," Burkett said.

Some presentations will take you on virtual tours of the interior and exterior renovations of some of Palm Spring's most iconic homes including the Bob Hope and Cornelia White residences.

You'll also find out which new residences will be designated as preserved this year and why preservation is so important to Palm Springs.

“It’s a major economic asset to the city for this branding and it’s all a part of the package that Palm Springs is like nowhere else," he said.

The free symposium takes place on April 24. To register visit: https://www.palmspringsca.gov/government/departments/planning/historic-resources/preservation-month