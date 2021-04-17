NHL Hall of Famer hosts celebrity golf invitational for charity

News

NHL Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr is hosting a celebrity golf invitational this weekend at Desert Dunes Golf Club in Desert Hot Springs.

The two-day event is to raise money for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, an addiction treatment and advocacy organization with one of its subsidiaries, the Betty Ford Rehab Center, in Rancho Mirage.

Some legends were on the course Saturday, including Former USC Trojan and Los Angeles Raider Marcus Allen, MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk and Super Bowl winning quarterback Jim McMahon.

