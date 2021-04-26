Palm Desert High School special education teacher gets nominated as the April ‘One Class At A Time’ winner

News

This month’s "One Class at a Time" award winner is Laura Anesko from Palm Desert High School.

“I love what I do every day," Anesko told News Channel 3. "I’ve always had a passion for students with disabilities because I feel when they have teachers that care about them and are passionate about it; that’s the main ingredient. I’ve seen so much growth in all of my students," Anesko said.

Anesko has been a special education teacher for over 30 years. Now, she continues her work in the classroom as the special education project facilitator.

“I’m working with mostly my moderate-severe and my mild-moderate teachers so I go in and I assist with classroom management, helping them with IEP assistance and all of the things new special education teachers need help with," Anesko said. "I’m like their go-to person," she added.

Her focus is to empower her students to live more independently.

“I want our kids to be successful and independent as possible so our life skills when we get to the high school level, we’re working on money skills, we’re talking about telling time, how to ride a bus, how to cross streets, how to get around independently and start going out into the community," she explained.

This award was made possible by our sponsor Walter Clark Legal Group.

“This is the check for the $500 congratulations and we’re also going to provide you with a Walter Clark dash camera to keep you safe," Walter Clark said.

Anesko plans to put the $500 award towards more supplies for the life skills program.

“I want to get sensory items," she said. "I’d like to get some weighted lap pads, little baby rocking chairs, some aprons for teachers when they work with the little kids to be able to go around and give visual cues," she shared.

The assistant principal at Palm Desert High School also shared some kind words about this month’s recipient.

“She inspires them, she is creative with them and that opens up many opportunities for them to show and demonstrate their learning every day,” Sarit Saig said.

“When I’ve touched a life of my student I feel like I’ve touched it for the better," Anesko said.

If you know a deserving teacher, be sure to nominate them here: https://kesq.com/one-class-at-a-time/#//