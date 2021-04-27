Skip to Content
18-year-old in Indio living with Cystic Fibrosis gets wish granted by Make-A-Wish foundation

A special wish came true on Tuesday for a very special girl in Indio with a love for storytelling.

18-year-old Alana is living with cystic fibrosis.

Her wish is to have filming and YouTube equipment so she can share her story and encourage others living with a medical condition.

The Make-A-Wish foundation is granting her wish today and it's just in time for ‘World Wish Day’ which is on Thursday, April 29. That day marks the first day that a wish was granted by Make-A-Wish in 1980.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay shares Alana's full story tonight on KESQ.

To learn more about the Make-A-Wish foundation visit: https://wish.org/

