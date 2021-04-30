Finding ways to cool off during the COVID-19 pandemic

News

Summer is right around the corner, so a lot of residents are looking for a place to cool down. Friday marked the valley's hottest day in April.



This heat wave is leaving a lot of people looking for ways to stay cool while also staying safe amidst the pandemic

News Channel 3's Dani Romero has a look at how some valley residents are staying cool during this heat.

Staying hydrated, finding shade and maybe hitting up the poolside will be on people’s mind the next few days. The La Quinta splash pad will not be tomorrow as hoped. City officials told us they have no date yet to when the water will turn on but that didn’t stop people trying to beat the heat.

"Its feels wonderful so refreshing," said Diane Harrell.

Diane Harrell is a regular at the Palm Springs swim center.

“They make it really safe for COVID," said Harrell. "We’re all lanes apart.”

The swim center has been open to the public since last June. They have been operating with a reservation system.

Some people were already getting turned away.

"They are totally full for today so we’re booking for tomorrow and hopefully we’ll get a spot," said Story Kirshman.

People can make a reservation online or though calling the swim center. They have about 180 spots open through out the day. If you want to make a reservation, click here.

“The swim block of time that people are allowed to reserve is a 45 minute time," said Cynthia Alvarado Crawford, Director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Palm Springs. "The first appointment starts at 7:00 a.m. and the last is taken at 2:00 p.m. and then the pool closes at 3:00 pm.”

With safety protocols in place, staff sanitize after every hour and take your temperature at the door.

At the fountain of life in Cathedral City, people exercising in the area were hoping to find another escape from the high temperatures.

“We used to just love taking yoga in the coolness of it the temperature drops around 10 degrees near the water so after class generally we run through the showers," said Simeon Den.

Desert Hot Springs Aquatic Center is closed but will reopen before the summer on May 29th. For more information, click here.

The Palm Desert Aquatic Center is open with several water exercise classes available and lap swimming. For more information, click here.

For local swimmers, hitting the water for 45 minutes it provides a much needed escape.

“It’s just fantastic the place has been setup really well so you get in and get out a good workout in," said Richard. "82 degrees all the time.”