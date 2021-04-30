Public invited to attend the 5th annual “We Run the CV” race at the Empire Polo Grounds

News

This weekend, an event called "We run the CV" will showcase to the world that Indio is open for business and can safely host gatherings.

The first-ever spring edition of the race, now its fifth year, be held at the "Empire Polo Club" on Sunday. The race will feature relay-teams from across Southern California.

We spoke today with the race director who says this year will be very different compared to years past.

"This is the first time we actually have a closed course, so basically for four hours at the polo fields, these times are going to be running around a three-quarter of a mile loop. The team that covers the most distance in that time will win," said Tizoc DeAztlan, race director.

The race starts Sunday, May 2 at 6 a.m. Attendance is free and while there won't be any concessions availble, DeAztlan invites the public to bring some snacks and a blanket and enjoy the race.

For more information, visit https://www.werunthecv.com/