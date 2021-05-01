One man killed in late night shooting at Coachella apartment complex

News

A man died following a late night shooting at Coachella Valley Apartments Friday night in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were called out to the complex on Bagdad Avenue near Harrison Street at 11:50 p.m. Deputies found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to the Riverside County Sheriff. He died a short time later after being taken to a nearby hospital.

On Saturday afternoon investigators were still at the scene, while the entrance and parking lot inside the complex were blocked off.

"My brother and sister-in-law- we had just gotten done barbecuing. I was going to jump in the shower. We were in the patio when I heard 5-6 shots. Then I heard about a 2-second hesitation and then another, what seemed like 6-7 shots," said nearby resident, Elvira Carrillo.

Carrillo was unaware of what happened, but said when she heard the gunshots she hoped "nobody's child is dead."

"I got in my car and I came down [Avenue] 52, I turned. All of a sudden I see a policeman coming out of 6th street with his lights and turn on this street so I came back and then I saw that there was a few other police," Carrillo said.

Carrillo said when she got closer she heard "a woman crying loudly."

Viewers sent in images to News Channel 3 and video of a helicopter hovering overhead.

Neighbors could be seen outside Saturday afternoon as they watched investigators scour the scene for clues in their complex.

The identity of the victim was not immediately known. The Riverside County Sheriff said no arrests had been made as of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777. The area will be closed during this investigation.