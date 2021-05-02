Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt enters race to replace Governor Gavin Newsom

News

Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt has entered the race to replace Governor Gavin Newsom.

Hewitt outlined why he is running for Governor Sunday in an op-ed published in several Southern California newspapers, including the Orange County Register.

In the op-ed, Hewitt cited some of Newsom's actions throughout the Covid-19 pandemic as reasons that pushed him to enter the race.

He accused the state of creating "arbitrary and capricious criteria" to determine what business would be deemed essential during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Last Monday, the California Secretary of State's office confirmed that enough validated signatures had been gathered to force a recall election, likely in November.