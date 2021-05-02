What to do when driving through gusty winds that create dangerously low visibility

News

The Coachella Valley is experiencing yet another major wind event, which prompted the closure of Gene Autry Trail at the wash on Sunday in Palm Springs. That road and Indian Canyon Drive are infamous for sand whipping through the area, creating extremely poor visibility for drivers.

As of Sunday afternoon Indian Canyon Drive remained open. There are times, however, conditions transition from normal to hardly having any visibility. Do you know what to do with a sudden drop in visibility?

