CDC sets new summer camp guidance

Last year, the coronavirus pandemic cancelled or changed summer camps all across the country. Now, the CDC has released new guidance on how they can operate this upcoming season.

In guidance posted on Saturday, the CDC notes that vaccines are not yet authorized for children of all ages, so prevention measures such as mask-wearing and physical distancing must continue, even after camp employees are vaccinated. With few exceptions, “all people in camp facilities should wear masks at all times,” it says. Masks should not be worn while eating, drinking or swimming, the guidance notes.

The CDC recommends cohorting campers — creating small groups that don’t interact — and says campers within a cohort should maintain 3 feet of distance, and 6 feet while eating or drinking. Campers from different cohorts should keep 6 feet of distance, and campers and staff should stay 6 feet apart.

The updated guidance also emphasizes that camp activities should take place outside as much as possible. If activities are held indoors, “bring in as much fresh air into camp buildings as possible” by opening windows and using fans.

