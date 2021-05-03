United Nations Association Coachella Valley hosts virtual conversation with Former Senator Barbara Boxer

News

The United Nations Association of the Coachella Valley will host a “A Conversation with Former Senator Barbara Boxer” on Monday, March 3rd at 4 p.m.

Organizers said they will discuss the Biden/Harris Administration and what the future of the administration looks like.

After the Zoom, organizers said that there would be a Q&A session with Boxer.

You are asked to register before the event at this link.