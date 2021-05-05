It’s Cinco de Mayo! Valley restaurants are open and prepping for the return of holiday celebrations

News

It’s Cinco de Mayo! Contrary to popular belief, the holiday is not a celebration of Mexico's Independence Day. The day actually commemorates Mexico’s victory over the French in the Franco-Mexican War.

It’s also a big day here in the Coachella Valley for local businesses and restaurants. Many of them are looking forward to being open on Wednesday after being shut down last year on the holiday.

News Channel 3’s Madison Weil is live on-air speaking with the manager at Las Casuelas Terraza in Palm Springs to see how the restaurant is preparing for the busy day ahead.

