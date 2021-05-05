Now Hiring: Answer the call as a dispatcher for the Palm Springs Police Department

News

The Palm Springs Police Department is looking to hire 911 dispatchers.

Public Information Officer Sergeant Casavan said that dispatchers "receive phone calls for people who either have non emergency or emergency type calls, and they respond accordingly."

Casavan said that the best candidates have worked in customer service before, and are comfortable on the phone and working with computers, but that no experience is necessary.

Casavan said that all newly hired dispatchers will go through a year long training program. During the training, trainees are paid, get full benefits, and will be mentored by other dispatchers.

The Palm Springs Police Department offers medical benefits, vacation and sick time. All dispatchers work 10 hours a day for 4 days per week.

Casavan said that "if you're looking for a team type environment, and you're looking for something that's fast paced, often exciting and rewarding, this is the job for you."

You can apply on the City of Palm Springs' website, under the Human Resources tab. The dispatcher application closes on May 10th, 2021. Casavan also said to monitor their social media pages for additional job openings.