Coachella Valley Rescue Mission graduates clients impacted by personal challenges and coronavirus pandemic

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission just graduated 73 clients from their various programs aimed at helping homeless people develop skills for re-entering the workforce and successful living.

The clients have completed a range of programs aimed at enhancing abilities in the areas of life skills, job skills, parenting, anger managements and more.

CVRM Development Director Scott Wolf calls the graduation ceremony the agency's "best day of the year".

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission provides support and services for clients from a wide range of backgrounds, but over the past year, problems for some of the clients have been compounded by additional difficulties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

