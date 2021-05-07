Comprehensive Cancer Center urges patients to resume routine cancer screenings

News

The Comprehensive Cancer Center in Palm Springs is seeing an increase in more progressed cancers, as some people haven’t been to the doctor’s office in over a year.

“What we’re finding is that people aren’t coming in...they’re very fearful to come in,” said Dr. Judy Jackson, Medical Director of Radiation Oncology, Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Even as COVID-19 restrictions are lifting and more people are getting vaccinated, the Comprehensive Cancer Center says patients haven’t been coming in for routine exams.

“But that doesn’t mean that cancer isn’t out there. COVID didn’t cure cancer,” said Dr. Jackson.

Dr. Jackson sayas early detection is key when it comes to your chances of surviving cancer. She’s worried by the time patients do come in, they’ll have more progressed forms of cancer that are much harder to treat.

“If we could catch it early, we could cure so many people and have far fewer medical procedures done,” she said.

She added -- don’t put off your annual wellness exam either. It’s often in those annual exams that doctors can find the early and less obvious symptoms of cancer, which could include anything from difficulty breathing to general pain or discomfort.

“It’s the grouping of symptoms that lead us to what’s going on,” she said.

“Annual screenings just across the board you don’t want to skip them,” added Alayna Belko, Mammography, Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Belko explained that even with COVID restrictions lifting, they’re not letting up on the precautions they’re taking to ensure patient health and safety.

“We take every precaution here we clean everything after every patient...whether they touched it or not,” she said.

With lives on the line, they say don’t wait and don’t hesitate to get checked.

“You need to get your blood work done, get your x-rays done...please don’t be fearful. Be healthy and be safe,” said Dr. Jackson.