Donation drive for ‘Well in the Desert’ being held at the Atrium in Rancho Mirage

News

Multiple valley organizations, including SunLine Transit Agency, are joining the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) during National Travel and Tourism Week to sponsor "A Drive to Change Lives." The public is encouraged to bring donations to SunLine's mobile outreach bus parked at the Atrium in Rancho Mirage on May 7, 2021, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., located at 69930 Highway 111.

All donations will benefit Well in the Desert — a local nonprofit that provides clothing, showers and a cooling center seven days a week. The organization also provides nutritious hot meals five days a week. Items being collected at the drive include toiletries and personal care items; blankets; sleeping bags; gently-used, clean clothing, shoes and socks; dog food; shopping bags; bottled water and individually-wrapped snacks.

Those who drop off donations will receive a coupon for a free scoop of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, while supplies last.

"SunLine Transit Agency looks forward to celebrating transit and tourism by investing in our community," said Lauren Skiver, CEO/General Manager of SunLine Transit Agency. "Our region is stronger when the needs of our residents are met. This is one of the fundamental principles of bringing our tourism economy back to pre-COVID levels. These events are crucial to the wellbeing of our community, and we look forward to engaging the community on the scale we are accustomed to at SunLine."

National Travel and Tourism Week takes place this year May 2-8, 2021, and "A Drive to Change Lives" is part of a series of events the Greater Palm Springs CVB has helped organize to commemorate this initiative.

For more information and a full schedule of events in honor of National Travel and Tourism Week, go to https://www.visitgreaterpalmsprings.com/national-travel-and-tourism-week/. To learn more about SunLine Transit Agency, visit SunLine.org.