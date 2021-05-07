Police investigate injury crash on Landau Boulevard in Cathedral City
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Landau Boulevard and McCallum Way in Cathedral City Friday afternoon.
One adult was taken to the hospital for a head injury, CCPD Commander Julio Luna told News Channel 3.
The Northbound lanes of Landau are open, but the Southbound lanes will remain closed until around 7 p.m.
Police are working to determine the cause of the crash.
