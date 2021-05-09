The McCallum Theatre announces 2021-2022 season

News

Intermission is almost over at The McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert!

The theatre said they will begin selling tickets this Thursday, May 13 at 6 p.m.

The McCallum plans to raise the curtain once more on December 3. That's more than 600 days since its last pre-pandemic performance.

You can grab your tickets by phone or online at: https://www.mccallumtheatre.com/

They said there are no walk-up orders.

The official start of the 2021-2022 season will be Hairspray the hit musical. The season will also feature 'Fiddler on the Roof' playing next January and Jersey Boys playing next February.