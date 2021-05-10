Mother’s Day shooting in Indio leaves 15-year-old hospitalized in serious condition

News

A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after Indio police said he was shot in the head Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported at around 4:00 p.m. on Daisy Street and John Nobles Avenue in Indio.

Several neighbors told News Channel 3 they heard gunshots in the area.

"Get out the way. We all ducked and I can’t duck, I go behind the car. I can’t bend down so I go behind the car," said neighbor, Lebon Brown.

Brown said he had been celebrating Mother's Day nearby with family members when the shooting happened. He said when he walked out after, he saw the teen lying down on the ground.

"Instinct, I got to help him. That’s all I could think of, I had to help him," said Brown.

Brown said a girl who was with the teen had became hysterical. He said she called 911 and was pleading for help to get their immediately.

"He moved trying to reach for his head so I just held his hand, [kept] him from reaching his head," said Brown.

Officers arrived minutes later and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Indio Police public information officer, Benjamin Guitron.

The teen was taken to a hospital where he remains in serious condition as of Monday afternoon.

Indio Police did not release the victim's identity because he is a juvenile.

"Information revealed that there was multiple people in the area, multiple suspects and they left in a 4-door sedan. I don’t have any color, we’re still trying to determine that," said Guitron.

Police are hoping anyone with information will come forward to help lead them to the suspects responsible. It is unclear why the teen was targeted.

"I hope he makes this because it’s sad to see somebody you know, because he’s somebody's son too. He got a mom too, I know she’s sad too," said Brown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Indio Police or Valley Crime Stoppers: 76-341-STOP.