City-owned indoor recreational facilities reopen in Palm Springs

Indoor recreational facilities in the city of Palm Springs are set to reopen Wednesday morning after being shut down due to the pandemic.

Hours of operation will be Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the following facilities:

Palm Springs Leisure Center, 401 S. Pavilion Way

Demuth Community Center, 3601 E. Mesquite Road

James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 Tramview Road

“It really allows us to get back to our social well being, come back together and be with our friends and have conversation,” said Cynthia Alvarado, Director of Parks & Recreation.

Alvarado says health and safety regulations will be followed. Each guest will have their temperature taken and will be asked to wear a mask. As indoor facilities will be operating at 25% capacity, reservations are required for all activities.

You can make a reservation by visiting: palmspringsca.gov and click on Parks and Recreation.

The following services will be offered with reservations required:

Computer lab at Desert Highland Unity Center, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fitness Center at Demuth and Desert Highland Unity Center, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. One-hour sessions. Reservations required.

Indoor pickleball singles play at Demuth Community Center, 9 a.m. – noon. 30-minute sessions. Reservations required. Space is limited.

Indoor pickleball singles play at Desert Highland Unity Center, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. 30-minute sessions. Reservations required. Space is limited.

Table tennis at Demuth Community Center, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Reservations required.

Additional classes resuming at Desert Highland Unity Center include the following:

Afterschool Homework & Tutoring

Mature Adult Program

Youth Encouragement Program

Drill team and Drum Squad

Dance Walk-ins for fitness center and pickleball are discouraged because of limited space.

For more information about classes, programs and to make reservations, visit palmspringsca.gov and click on Parks and Recreation.