First Alert Weather Alert Day issued for strong winds on Saturday

A First Alert Weather Alert Day has been issued for Saturday night as strong west winds will be felt across the desert.

The reason behind the strengthening wind is a trough of low pressure that is moving south into California. This system will increase onshore flow and result in the gusty west winds here in the Coachella Valley.

The strongest gusts look to occur between 5:00 p.m. and midnight where gusts could reach 40-45 MPH.

The wind will continue into Sunday as well. The current forecast keeps those gusts just shy of 40 MPH. Sunday will also be the coolest day of the week with high temperatures in the 80s.

