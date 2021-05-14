Nurse who served at Palm Springs military hospital during World War II to be honored

News

An Army nurse who served at a military hospital set up at the Stergios Building during World War II will be honored Friday morning at the hospital, which is now Desert Regional Medical Center.

Doris Howard arrived at the Palm Springs train station in 1942 to start her assignment as a new Army nurse. Doris was the 7th nurse to arrive at what was then the El Mirador Hotel, which was converted into Tourney General Hospital.

Howard served at the hospital for one year, and was assigned to another post in 1943.

A ceremony to honor Howard begins at Desert Regional at 10:30 Friday morning. A representative from the Palm Springs City Council will make a proclamation, and airplanes from the Palm Springs Air Museum will perform a flyover in her honor.

Today News Channel 3 will speak with Doris Howard and others who gather to honor her, as she recalls the historic moments and events she witnesses while serving the country.

