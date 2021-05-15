To wear a mask or not to wear a mask: what to know if you’re vaccinated in the desert

News

"If you are fully vaccinated you can start doing things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic."

On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky announced the latest federal guidance to relax mask usage for those who are vaccinated. She encouraged those who are immunocompromised to discuss the decision with their doctor to see whether going without a mask is the best option.

After the announcement, several companies including Starbucks, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Walmart followed suit. Many announced they would follow the CDCs mask guidance, unless local and state laws continued to mandate masks.

So far Gov. Gavin Newsom and officials from the state's department of public health have not said whether they would also follow CDC guidance.

Coming up later tonight we're breaking down some of the guidance for local stores to clear up mask mandate confusion.