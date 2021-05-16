Fire threat heightens in Southern California as temperatures warm and winds strengthen

News

As the summer months approach, so does the imminent threat of fire danger in Southern California. In the year 2020 alone, the state of California saw its worst fire season yet, with more than 4 million acres scorched up and down the state.

The 3 major wildfires that blew in smoke, ash and caused damage to property in and near the Coachella Valley were the El Dorado Fire, Snow Fire and Apple Fire. And yet, all 3 were causes by human error.

Coming up later tonight, hear from fire crews on what the forecast could be this summer, and how some residents are being vigilant.