Coachella standoff ends with arrest

Police took one person into custody late Tuesday night who's facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

The violence was reported at 8:58 p.m. on the 84000 block of North Sienna Circle, according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Sergeant Lionel Murphy.

Deputies on the scene said the suspect, who's not yet been named, barricaded himself inside a home, and SWAT team was called to the scene.

Neighbors told KESQ News Channel 3 there was an hours-long standoff which ended when deputies used flash bangs.

Murphy said the suspect was taken into custody early Wednesdsay morning.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.