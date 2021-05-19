Desert Water Agency hosting webinar on statewide emergency drought declarations

News

A drought emergency has been declared in certain parts of the state. The Desert Water Agency (DWA) is hosting a webinar Wednesday morning for residents who want to learn more.

According to DWA, California experienced a very dry winter season up and as a result, a drought emergency has been declared in 41 counties. Riverside County is not one of them.

The Desert Water Agency is hosting a webinar at 10 a.m. that will address the dry conditions and emergency drought declarations that could impact us here.

Organizers say they’ll be sharing information about California’s ongoing drought and what preparations they’re taking locally. Participants will also hear from local water managers about groundwater conditions and water shortage contingency plans here in the Coachella Calley.

To register visit: www.dwa.org/virtual

You can find tips on how to conserve water at home HERE.