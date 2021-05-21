Desert hospital staff look back at trials of pandemic, what they’ve learned now

News

For more than a year people have long awaited for a sense of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic forced school closures, the halting of events and certain businesses. It became a time that people were forced to stay at home more so than they ever have. Now as more people get vaccinated, and federal and state governments announce the relaxation of mask-wearing and social-distancing, there appears to be an end in sight.

Local hospitals and staff were among those who bore the brunt of the pandemic, as they treated waves of patients that fluctuated by the day. In July a federal medical team arrived at Eisenhower Health to assist with the much-needed care and relief of exhausted hospital staff. This past winter, another surge prompted valley hospitals to tap into their surge plans, forcing staff and hospitals to their limits.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we're speaking with staff from Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Health to see what has changed from the height of the pandemic to now, and what staff have learned along the way.