DUI checkpoint planned for Palm Springs Friday night

News

Police officers will be screening vehicles and looking for intoxicated drivers tonight in Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Police Department will operate the DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location within the city limits, beginning at 9 p.m. and continuing until about 2 a.m.

Officers will be searching for motorists driving under the influence of any impairing substance, not just alcohol. Marijuana can also lead to a DUI, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs.

Officers conducted a checkpoint earlier this month in the 1100 block of East Tahquitz Canyon Way and screened 308 vehicles. One allegedly intoxicated driver was arrested during the operation. One motorist was additionally cited for driving a vehicle unlicensed, police said.

In recent years, California has seen an increase in drug-impaired driving crashes. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on historical data related to DUI crashes and arrests, and are funded by grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Those arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can spend time in jail and pay up to $13,500, including fines, fees, classes, license suspensions and other expenses.