Hearing will determine whether to place sex predator in 29 Palms home

A man convicted of raping children in multiple states could be ordered to live in Twentynine Palms, despite having no connection to the area.

Last week, Orange County Superior Court tentatively ordered Lawtis Donald Rhoden, 72, to live in Twentynine Palms.

Rhoden has been convicted of underage sexual assaults in Orange County, Los Angeles County, Tennessee, and Florida since the late 1960s.

San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson, Sheriff John McMahon, and other county officials said they strongly object to the court's decision.

District Attorney Anderson has ordered deputies of his own Sexually Violent Predator Unit to appear before the Orange County Superior Court on April 16 and oppose Rhoden’s release into to the community.

This is not the first time a convicted sex offender with no ties to the area was proposed to be moved to the High Desert.

A man convicted of molesting a 10-year-old girl in Ventura County was proposed to be moved to a residence in Joshua Tree, however, community outrage helped prevent the move.

A hearing is scheduled at 1:45 pm today at the Orange County Central Justice Center .

Using Google Chrome, visit the Orange County Superior Court's Live Stream Page: https://www.occourts.org/media-relations/LiveStream.html/