Barry Manilow’s holiday concerts for charity set to return in December

Pop culture icon and music legend Barry Manilow will once again perform five holiday concerts to raise funds for 25 charities in the Coachella Valley.

Manilow's "A Gift of Love" holiday concerts is scheduled to return from Dec. 7 to Dec 12 at the McCallum Theater in Palm Desert. Tickets range from $59.99 to $499.99. A limited number of VIP tickets range from $500 to $2,000 and include special access and benefits.

All tickets allow purchasers to designate which of the 25 charities benefit from their purchase. AAP – Food Samaritans is among the beneficiaries

“Barry Manilow is an outstanding member of our Palm Springs community, and we are all so very fortunate that he is so generous. After such a long period where we were unable to hold fundraising events, this is a tremendous opportunity for us. If you’re thinking about going, please select AAP – Food Samaritans at the time of purchase,” Mark Anton, C.E.O./Executive Director of the charity said of the news.

General and VIP Premium tickets are on sale exclusively online at AGOL5.com or by phone at (424) 298-4818.

The 25 charities benefitting from the 2020 A Gift of Love V concerts are: