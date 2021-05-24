Search for man missing since May 16 expanded to Joshua Tree National Park

News

Rangers at Joshua Tree National Park are now assisting with the search of a man last seen on May 16.

Joseph John Alvarez Espinosa (aka Joey), 20, was dropped off by his grandmother east of Highway 62 and Ironage Road near the community of Wonder Valley on the afternoon of May 16.

Espinosa did not have a cell phone and only had a limited amount of water on him, authorities say. Family did not hear from him days later and searched the area but were unable to find him. The family then reported him missing to deputies, who have continued efforts to find him.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service revealed that staff at Joshua Tree National Park became aware that he may be in the park on Sunday, May 23, and began a search that day. He is believed to be alone.

Espinosa was last seen approximately 30 miles east of Twentynine Palms on Highway 62. He was walking south into the desert.

Espinosa is described as an Hispanic male, 5'8" in height, 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue or black tee shirt with Matthew 4:4 on the back, black cargo pants, and black shoes. He was carrying a canteen.



Joshua Tree rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Espinosa to please call or text the NPS Investigation Tip Line at 760-401-3075.

Rangers request that anyone conducting a private search should cease so that they can assess the areas without contamination of physical clues necessary to this investigation.