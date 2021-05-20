Deputies search for man missing since Sunday, last seen near the Twentynine Palms area

News

A 20-year-old man dropped off in the Wonder Valley area near Twentynine Palms on Sunday remains missing, prompting authorities to ask for the public's assistance.

Joseph John "Joey" Alvarez Espinosa, 20, told family members on Sunday, May 16 that he wanted to go to "29 Palms" for religious purposes, according to the Morongo Basino Sheriff's Station. Espinosa's grandmother dropped him off in the area of Highway 62 and Ironage Road

Espinosa did not have a cell phone and only had a limited amount of water on him, authorities say. Family did not hear from him days later and searched the area but were unable to find him. The family then reported him missing to deputies.

On Thursday, a witnesses told deputies that they saw a subject matching Joseph’s description near Vidal Junction on Highway 62, east of where he was dropped off.

Authorities say Espinosa has no know medical issues but is likely suffering from undiagnosed mental illness.

Espinosa is described as a Hispanic male adult, standing at 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 300 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a royal blue t-shirt with "Matthew 4:4" printed on the back with some black pants and black New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information on Espinosa's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective A. Halloway of the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station at 760-366-4175, reference Report number 092100902