Law enforcement agencies release Fourth of July citation numbers

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Law enforcement agencies across the Coachella Valley are reporting firework citations after Independence Day celebrations.

Indio

In Indio, Sergeant Abraham Plata, Indio Police Department, said officers issued multiple citations for illegal fireworks.

"We ended up with 26 people who were cited for illegal fireworks," Plata said. "Six of those were actually caught with the use of the drones."

The department used drones to monitor neighborhoods and respond to complaints.

"Our social media team was very aggressive with posting a lot of messages on social media and getting the word out," Plata said. "It looks like a lot of residents saw those messages and cooperated because we did have less incidents in comparison to last year."

Palm Springs

Palm Springs Police Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza reported the department did not have any citations.

"We received a few complaints," Araiza said.

Cathedral City

During July 4th into July 5th, the Cathedral City Police Department (CCPD) received over 65 calls for service regarding illegal fireworks said Commander Andrew Diaz, CCPD.

"CCPD deployed a fireworks suppression detail composed of Police Officers and Code Compliance Officers to address the violations," Diaz said. "As a result, 5 adults were arrested and were issued citations."

He said 2 additional individuals received Administrative Citations for disruptive activities, and several

fireworks were confiscated throughout the evening.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department

News Channel 3 reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and is still waiting for a response.

