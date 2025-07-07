“Extreme Heat” Expected this Week Across the Coachella Valley and Entire Southwest

Get ready for some summer sizzle — temperatures are on the rise across the Coachella Valley and the entire Southwest this week, with the hottest days locally expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

A warming trend will continue through midweek as an upper-level low off the Northern California coast begins to shift inland. As this pushes east, we'll start to pump warmer air into SoCal, bringing daytime highs up by 3–5 degrees on Tuesday, with even more warming on Wednesday as a high-pressure system builds over the Southwest. Wednesday and Thursday Palm Springs will within only 2-3 degrees of record daytime temps.

Expect peak heat Wednesday and Thursday, expect high temperatures between 114-118 in the lower desert areas, including Palm Springs, Indio, and the entire valley. Temps will run 5-10 degrees above normal mid week.

Even our mountain communities will be heating up! Below 5,000 feet are expected in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

Because of this a rare Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for dangerous heat in the Coachella Valley from 10 Wednesday to 8am Thursday. Elsewhere a Heat Advisory for many other SoCal locations who are all expected to see significant warming into the mid week.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Ozone Advisory valid through 8pm Thursday due to this multi-day extreme heat event that's expected to drive ozone levels (smog) to unhealthy levels, especially in inland areas.

With widespread Major Heat Risk is forecast for the Coachella Valley and other low desert areas it's important to remember to: hydrate frequently, limit strenuous activity during peak afternoon heat, try to stay in air-conditioned spaces and shade. And never leave elderly, kids or pets in hot cars.

Looking ahead at the extended forecast, there will be some small relief on the way--though minimal. The ridge of high pressure responsible for this heat wave will begin to weaken Friday, allowing a gradual cooling trend into the weekend and early next week. However, the relief will be slow to arrive and minimal as temps remain above average through at least next Monday.