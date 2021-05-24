Watch: County supervisors set to hear latest COVID update, discuss Coachella Valley Arena project

News

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. You can watch it live below:

Among the notable items set to be discussed during this meeting is a coronavirus update from the county's top health officials. Riverside County remains in the orange tier, but could be heading towards the yellow tier ahead of the state's June 15th reopening.

The board is also set to discuss additional plans for the Coachella Valley Arena.

Construction is already underway on 43-acres of unincorporated land near Palm Desert just north of the I-10 freeway next to the Classic Club Golf Course.

The $300-million, 10,000 seat arena is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The board will listen to additional details to the Transportation Management Plan that would be implemented for the proposed arena as well as approval on fire and sheriff department resources.

Check out the staff documents that will be discussed in the meeting: