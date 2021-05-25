Now Hiring: Become a police officer trainee with the Palm Springs Police Department

News

This week's Now Hiring employer is offering a rare opportunity for those interested in law enforcement. The Palm Springs Police Department is looking to bring on police officer trainees.

Public Information Officer Sergeant Casavan said that no experience is necessary; you just have to turn 21 by the time you graduate the academy. Casavan said that they are looking for "somebody with, you know, unwavering integrity, and someone who's willing to serve the community that they that they either live in or work in."

Casavan said that training at the academy takes about 6 months full time. Trainees do get paid while they attend. PSPD generally sends the trainees to the Riverside County Sheriff's Academy in Riverside. The department offers lodging if needed.

After graduating, Casavan said that trainees become a sworn officer with the Palm Springs Police Department. Trainees then spend time being mentored by a field training officer.

Casavan said that day to day assignments vary, and that there is room for advancement. He said that the department offers special assignments like "swat, canine, traffic. We have community policing officers. We have downtown bicycle officers. We have task forces that our officers belong to, like narcotics task forces and computer forensic task forces and stuff like that."

The Palm Springs Police Department offers medical, dental, and vision insurance, as well as a retirement plan through CalPERS.

Casavan said "truly it is a rewarding career. Every day is different. You get to do things from, you know, responding to calls for service for someone who might need help with something very minor, to, you know, chasing down a suspect who is wanted for homicide."

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a police trainee with the Palm Springs Police Department, you can apply online on the city's website.