News

Palm Springs Police closed Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater Wash early Thursday morning due to blowing sand and low visibility.

Motorists were being detoured away from the major traffic artery as of 1:26 a.m.

Both Indian Canyon Drive and Vista Chino remained open through their wash crossings for people trying to drive in and out of Palm Springs.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.