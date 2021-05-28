Spike in Memorial Day Travel expected as pandemic restrictions relax

News

Travel is expected to make a significant jump this holiday weekend as millions of Americans head out following some of the strictest pandemic restrictions being loosened. Some of the newest projections from AAA predict that 2.9 million Southern California residents will travel this weekend, increasing it by about 64 percent compared to what it was last year. A whopping 90 percent of those travelers are expected to drive to their destination.

Many travelers are opting to visit the desert for the 3-day weekend. Coming up live at 5 p.m. we're speaking with travelers to see where they're headed.