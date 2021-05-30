PS Air Museum hosts Air Fair & Flower Drop to honor the fallen for Memorial Day

News

Hundreds of people gathered at the Palm Springs Air Museum Sunday afternoon for the annual 'Air Fair & Flower Drop' Memorial Day ceremony. Several aircrafts took flight while one of them dropped flowers over the crowd. Each flower symbolized a fallen soldier.

Twenty-eight local families also took part in Saturday's ceremony after having lost a loved one in the line of duty.

"Each white rose was from the family so that was the local families and then we had 3,000 carnations that signified all of the fallen over the various conflicts," said Palm Springs Air Museum Vice Chairman, Fred Bell.

The ceremony was spread out between Sunday and Monday in an effort to limit crowds. Coming up later tonight, hear why the ceremony hit so close to home for some guests attending Sunday's event.