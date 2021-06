News

At least one person is dead and another injured after a head on crash in North Palm Springs.

It happened at 10:09 Monday night in the area of State Route 62 and Dillon Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, one of the vehicles rolled over onto incoming traffic.

The victim's names have not yet been released.

No other injuries have been reported.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more about this deadly crash.