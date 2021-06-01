Now Hiring: Be a part of the team at Grocery Outlet ahead of their grand opening

News

Grocery Outlet will soon open a new store in Cathedral City, and they're now hiring for store associate positions.

Store associates will work a variety of roles, including stocking, customer service, and deliveries.

Owners Kimberly and Bob Jackson say that the best candidates are friendly and outgoing, and willing to adapt to new situations and tasks.

"We're looking for people that want and need a job, and are humble that they're willing to learn new things", said the owners.

Only store associates will be hired ahead of the grand opening. But the Jacksons are planning to promote from within for other managerial positions.

Standard sick time and employee discounts will be offered initially for employees. The owners say they will look to add benefits in the future once the store has established itself. They also say that they will offer flexible schedules to their employees.

The store will officially open on June 17.

You can apply for open positions on the store's website